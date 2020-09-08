Boston’s top cop calls on courts to jail violent offenders after Labor Day weekend marred by 12 shootings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s top cop on Tuesday urged local courts to crack down on violent offenders after 12 “independent” shootings rocked city neighborhoods over Labor Day weekend.

“Why do I say independent? At this time, our investigations revealed that none of the 12 shootings are connected,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said at a news conference at City Hall. “The arrests we are making, the people that we are seeing committing the crimes are part of the same group.”

Gross urged the Boston City Council to be proactive and talk with their constituents about the uptick in violence instead of being “hypocritical” because his department “can’t wear all of the hats.”

“A lot of the kids that are involved in shootings, or in drag racing, or fireworks are part of your constituency,” Gross said. “We need everyone to do their jobs, and not point fingers. Get off the fence, go out, and talk to people.”

Gross said courts need to reopen because violent repeat offenders have been allowed to roam the streets and cause mayhem during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We need the courts to be open because these individuals causing violence in our neighborhoods should be locked up. That’s why you have 12 shootings within three days,” Gross said. “It’s the same individuals. There has to be some accountability.”

Gross also thanked city residents who have phoned in tips that have helped police take hundreds of guns off the streets this year.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh added, “One act of violence at anytime is unacceptable.”

The victims of the shootings have not yet been identified.

There was no immediate word on arrests.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)