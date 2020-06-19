Boston’s top cop defends meeting with AG Barr amid criticism from city councilors

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police Commissioner William Gross did not back down from his decision to meet with United States Attorney General William Barr despite facing criticism from city councilors.

“I don’t run, duck and hide from any conversation from anyone,” he said during a press conference.

Thursday’s meeting came as demonstrations continued across the nation following the recent killings of black men by police. Barr has recently supported tactics used by law enforcement during those protests.

“I wanted to have this discussion as a black man, I wanted to have this discussion as a commissioner that made it this far by the community that raised me,” Gross said. “That I think needed to hear the message from a black man, from a proud police commissioner, in hopes that you truly get a meaning and an education about what we’re doing so that we can make improvements in this country before there’s a damn race war.”

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu took to Twitter to express her disapproval of this meeting.

“This is a disgrace to our city & a breach of trust to our communities,” she tweeted.

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell retweeted a picture of Gross and Barr, writing, “Defund whatever the hell this is.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley posted to Twitter to let Barr know that next time he’s in the Bay State, she would want to speak with him.

“So A-G Barr, let’s skip the pleasantries,” she wrote. “Next time you set foot in my district I demand a face to face meeting where you look me in the eye and explain why you tear gassed peaceful protesters. Understood? I will have counsel present.”

Along with holding a press conference, Gross released a statement that read, “As Police Commissioner, I often have to put my personal feelings aside. The top law enforcement official in the country requested a meeting with the Boston Police Department and I would rather take the opportunity to educate someone on what we are doing in Boston on how we value and work with the community, and how we support our officers in this work, than close a door. A meeting does not mean I agree with his policies in any way, but I hope he walked away knowing a little more about ours.”

Watch his full press conference here:

