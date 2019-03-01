Boston’s top cop on Correia kidnapping: ‘Bad guys need to know patrols have been increased’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Suffolk County’s top law enforcement official says her main priority is bringing justice to the family of a 23-year-old woman who was found mutilated in the trunk of her accused kidnapper’s car on Thursday, while the Boston Police Department plans to increase patrols to ensure that all young women who go out in the city are safe.

Jassy Correia, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, was found dead after Boston police say her suspected kidnapper, Louis D. Coleman III, was captured on a highway in Wilmington, Delaware.

Coleman, 32, of Providence, was caught only hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Correia, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston late Saturday night.

He is being transported from Delaware to Rhode Island to face charges including kidnapping, refusal to report a death with intent to conceal a crime, and mutilation of a dead human body.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins also wants Coleman to be tried in Boston for his alleged crimes.

“We agree that if possible, this case belongs here in Boston,” she said Friday during a press conference. “Jassy was a part of our community. Her family was a part of our community. Her community deserves the chance to see justice done in this city.”

While Rollins said the investigation into Correia’s kidnapping is a “complex case with evidence in 3 different jurisdictions,” authorities are “working around the clock to try to get answers” for her family.

There will be an increased police presence in downtown Boston from now on after the second kidnapping outside of a city bar in recent weeks, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

“Bad guys are watching and they need to know that patrols have been increased,” he said. “We have had tragedies in the past. We just want the folks of ill intent to know that this just won’t be tolerated in this city.”

Rollins also urged young women to take care of each other while celebrating a night on the town.

“We have to take care of each other. Women should be free to go out and enjoy themselves and have a birthday party without being kidnapped,” she said.

Coleman has not been charged with murder in connection with Correia’s death.

