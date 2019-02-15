Boston’s top cop on possible overtime abuse: ‘I’m going to be looking at every district’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s top cop announced Friday that an internal affairs investigation has been launched into “time and attendance issues” involving three officers within the department.

The officers, Louis A. Vazquez, David A. Stewart, and Curtis Carroll, have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is being handled very seriously, according to William Gross.

“Anything that comes to our attention, we will look at it,” Gross said. So let’s say if we’re looking into the management of time and attendance at evidence management, I’m going to be looking at every district and every specialized unit because your expectations are high.”

Gross said he would speak again on the matter when the investigation comes to a close.

No additional information was immediately available.

