Boston’s top cop releases statement after meeting with AG Barr draws criticism

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s top cop released a statement Thursday evening and held a press conference after meeting with U.S. Attorney General William Barr drew criticism.

For the first time in history, the attorney general met with Boston police and the meeting drew ire from many who feel Barr’s viewpoints and policies do not align with theirs.

City Councilor Michelle Wu took to Twitter to voice her complaint saying, “This is a disgrace to our city & a breach of trust to our communities.”

In a press conference, Gross said he took the opportunity to educate Barr on the steps Boston is taking to work with the community and its officers so that they might be applied on a national scale.

“As Police Commissioner, I often have to put my personal feelings aside. The top law enforcement official in the country requested a meeting with the Boston Police Department and I would rather take the opportunity to educate someone on what we are doing in Boston on how we value and work with the community, and how we support our officers in this work, than close a door,” Gross wrote in a statement. “A meeting does not mean I agree with his policies in any way, but I hope he walked away knowing a little more about ours.”

Gross said he is not about politics but he took the opportunity to speak with a top D.C. official he felt needed to hear the message from a black man and “proud police commissioner.”

“We are Boston and we are strong. We don’t duck from conversations,” he said. “Quite frankly again, not to be repetitive, too many people are dying. How far is this going to go?”

Gross made sure to note Mayor Marty Walsh had no involvement in the meeting.

Barr thanked the commissioner for his hospitality, insight and advice.

👀Racism Is A Public Health Crisis…aka don’t welcome the person who dismisses systemic racism & creates/enforces racist policies through abuses of power!!! This is a disgrace to our city & a breach of trust to our communities. https://t.co/tfhxVajm8Y — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) June 18, 2020

Regarding Meeting with United States Attorney General William Barr:

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)