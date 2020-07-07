Boston’s top cop says residents are fed up with violence after 7 homicides in 7 days

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s top cop on Tuesday said city residents are fed with a recent wave of violence that has left seven people dead, including a teenage boy, over the course of the last seven days.

“This has been a very trying week that led into the Fourth of July weekend,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said during a news conference at City Hall. “There were several acts of violence.”

Gross announced that five people were killed by gunfire, while two others were stabbed to death.

One of the victims of the violence was a 15-year-old boy, who was fatally shot in the area of Mt. Pleasant Street on Thursday night, according to Gross.

“The community is saying we have had enough,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said. “The community is saying the life of a 15-year-old boy should not be taken at such a young age.”

Despite the uptick in violence, Gross thanked the community for helping the Boston Police Department solve some of the homicides, make arrests, and get illegal firearms off the streets.

“Besides the seven homicides, we also had several shootings,” Gross said. “The community called and helped us with the investigations. The community also called us when they witnessed people with firearms. In those seven days, we made several firearms arrests.”

Gross reminded the public that the neighborhoods of Boston are not desensitized to violence.

“They did their part in helping the police arrest dangerous persons or helped facilitate the investigations that are still ongoing,” Gross said. “This is the type of teamwork that we need going forward.”

Gross also warned that all perpetrators of violence will be caught and prosecuted.

“If we continue to work together like we have over the last seven days, we will be successful in holding violent persons accountable,” Gross said. “Anything it takes to make sure our city stays safe.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh urged any resident who is concerned about violence in their neighborhood to contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125.

