Boston’s Yawkey Station officially renamed Lansdowne

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s former Yawkey Station stop has been formally renamed ahead of the Boston Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park.

Effective Monday, the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail Line stop has been renamed Lansdowne Station, officials said.

Following the name change of the roadway outside Fenway Park, the MBTA selected Lansdowne as the station’s new name.

In April 2018, Boston’s Public Improvement Commission unanimously voted to change the name of the iconic Yawkey Way to Jersey Street.

Yawkey Way had received heavy criticism over the years for its connection to the franchise’s complicated racial past under former owner Tom Yawkey. Yawkey died in 1976 and the street was named after him in 1977.

Officials say the selection was made in accordance with the MBTA’s station naming policy, which includes guidance to prioritize local geography such nearby streets, squares, or neighborhoods. The policy also emphasizes the selection of names based on simplicity, brevity, and distinctness.

The name change will have no effect on commuter rail schedules.

