President Joe Biden isn’t on the ballot, but for most Americans it’s their first chance to weigh in on his party and policies.

“This election isn’t a referendum, it’s a choice between two fundamentally different visions of America,” Biden said Sunday.

That choice will probably play out in the battle for the Senate.

There are tight races in four states that President Biden flipped in the 2020 election: Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

President Biden and former President Barack Obama campaigned in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

“Democracy itself is on the ballot. The stakes are high,” said Obama.

Former President Donald Trump also held a rally over the weekend, saying, “This election is your chance to make your voice heard.”

Polls indicate most voters are looking at the economy right now — as they cast their ballots.

Democrats point to the latest jobs report and unemployment near a 50 year low as a sign their economic policies are working.

Republicans — point to the highest inflation in 40 years.

“Inflation crushing our our pocketbooks, can’t fill up our tank, can’t fill up our grocery cart,” said Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Democrats hope the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade in June will motivate voters, especially women.

While Republicans accuse Democrats of being weak on crime, especially in major cities.

So far, more people have already voted compared to early voting for the last mid-term election in 2018.

But, it’s not clear yet whether that’s an indication of high intensity that will carry over into election day or just a sign Americans’ voting habits have changed since the pandemic.

