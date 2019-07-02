(WHDH) — A new internet challenge has sparked competition between an array of celebrities.

The “bottle cap challenge” calls for people to do a spin kick in order to knock off a loosely twisted bottle cap.

Participants record the challenge in slow motion to show off their moves.

Musician John Mayer, former UFC champion Conor McGregor and actor Jason Statham have all successfully completed the “bottle cap challenge.”

