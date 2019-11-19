DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s investigators say a “suspicious package” flagged during the screening process at Florida’s Daytona Beach International Airport turned out to be a bottle of lotion.

The incident forced about 200 passengers and workers to evacuate the airport at about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday. Airport officials gave an all-clear more than an hour later, resuming normal operations.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement online thanking people for their patience and saying “the object of concern was a bottle of lotion.”

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during a news conference that the item was described as a possible detonator during the screening process. The bomb squad was called. Chitwood described the incident as “better safe than sorry.”

Officials said two flights were delayed because of the evacuation.

