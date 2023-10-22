FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored twice in the first half to lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night, closing out the regular season for two clubs bound for the postseason.

Julián Carranza put Philadelphia (15-9-10) on top in the 16th minute when he used an assist from Mikael Uhre to score his 14th goal of the season.

Bou scored the equalizer for New England (15-9-10) on a penalty kick in the 25th minute, following a hand-ball foul on the Union’s Damion Lowe. Bou notched the winner in the 42nd minute when he took a pass from Carles Gil and scored for the seventh time this season.

The Union had an eight-match unbeaten streak end. Uhre fell one goal shy of joining Carranza and Dániel Gazdag and giving Philadelphia three players with at least 10 goals in two straight seasons. The 1996-97 San Jose Earthquakes are the only club in history to accomplish the feat.

(Copyright (c) 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)