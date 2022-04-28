BOSTON (WHDH) - A bouncer charged with murdering a Marine outside a Boston bar will appear in court today, officials said.

Alvaro Larrama is charged with fatally stabbing Chicago-area native Daniel Martinez outside the Sons of Boston bar in Faneuil Hall on March 19. Larrama was working as a bouncer at the bar and Martinez was visiting friends in the area.

Larrama will appear in court on a probable cause hearing.

