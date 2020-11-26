Bourne crash leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a crash that left the driver with life-threatening injuries in Bourne, officials said.

Crews responding to a single vehicle crash on Route 25 eastbound found a vehicle that ran off the right side of the roadway near exit 3, state police said.

The driver, identified as a female, suffered life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

