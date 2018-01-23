Bourne family divided between Eagles and Patriots for Super Bowl

BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) — A Bourne family’s football loyalty is being put to the test ahead of the Super Bowl, as half support the Patriots and the other half cheers for the Eagles.

Joshua Lowden is a loyal Eagles fan who is originally from South Jersey. His wife Gina is from Massachusetts and loves the Patriots.

“Definitely some jabs. We’ll be planning our menu and figuring out how to have cheesesteaks with lobster bisque,” said

Their children have even gotten in on the family feud; their two children born in New Jersey are Eagles fans and the ones born in Massachusetts are Patriots fans. Lowden said they are ready for the Super Bowl.

“We’ll see what happens but it’ll be fun,” said Gina Lowden.

