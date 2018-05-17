Bourne man facing drunken driving, weapons charges after Wareham crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bourne man is facing drunken driving and weapons charges after police say he tried to ditch a handgun in the woods after hitting another motorist head-on.

Wareham police officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Onset Avenue about 9:15 p.m. met a witness who said one of the drivers involved had fled into the woods and reemerged before they arrived, according to a release issued Thursday.

An investigation revealed one of the vehicles had crossed the center line and hit another car. The driver of the car that crossed the center line, Christopher Ardita, 45, was arrested after displaying signs of being under the influence. A search of the area the witness said Ardita ran into uncovered a loaded handgun registered in his name.

Ardita is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, improperly storing a firearm, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated.