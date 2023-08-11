BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old man from Bourne was indicted on multiple counts of assault and battery, as well as indecent assault and child enticement, after an incident that occurred on a local beach, according to officials.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that Jeffrey Burgess was indicted by a Grand Jury over what happened after he allegedly approached two juvenile females at Electric Ave. Beach on Aug. 7.

According to the DA’s office, Burgess allegedly made sexual advances towards the juveniles and “tried to persuade them to go to a wooded area near the beach.”

“It is alleged that Burgess touched both juveniles on their hands and arms and touched one juvenile with his tongue,” the DA’s office stated in a news release.

Officials said that as of Friday, Aug. 11, Burgess remains in custody and is being held on bail.

The total number of charges he faces include:

Assault and Battery (3x counts)

Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child under 14

Entice a Child Under 16 (2x counts)

