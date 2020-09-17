Bourne police apprehend man who blocked traffic, danced on top of truck, threw money at passing cars

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of blocking traffic to throw objects at passing vehicles and dance on his truck was taken into custody in Bourne Thursday morning.

An officer monitoring traffic at the Bourne East Rotary shortly before 11 a.m. encountered a man who parked his truck in the road and began throwing items out of the bed and into the roadway, according to a release issued by the department.

The officers said the man’s behavior became increasingly more erratic as he attempted to speak with him.

That man ignored the officer, climbed up onto the roof of the vehicle and began dancing and gesturing toward passing drivers, according to the release.

He then told the officer, “what was going to happen today was we gonna die,” before jumping into his car and out of sight.

According to the release, the man quickly emerged, spun around, and began throwing a stack of money into the street causing drivers to slow down and exit their vehicles.

The man continued to walk away from the officer until he turned and started to walk toward him. The officer said he drew his taser and ordered him to stop and when the man refused, he deployed the taser and stopped him in his tracks.

The man was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)