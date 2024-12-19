BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Bourne police officer was injured in a head-on collision Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Clay Pond Road.

The cruiser collided with a silver sedan; the driver of the car was not hurt.

The officer was taken to the hospital but has since been released.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)