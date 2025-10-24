BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bourne police are searching for two children who were last seen with their mother on Thursday in Bourne and may have been taken out of state, officials said.

Police are looking for Isabella, 6, and Christian Casali, 4, who were last seen with their mother, Vanessa Downer, 38, who no longer has legal custody of them per a court order, according to Bourne police.

Investigators say they’ve been unable to contact Downer and are investigating the possibility she has left the state, possibly to take the kids to Florida. There is an active warrant for Downer’s arrest on a charge if kidnapping of a minor by a relative.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bourne Police Department at 508-759-4451 or email PoliceInvestLt@bourne-ma.gov.

