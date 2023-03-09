BOSTON (WHDH) - Hollywood will be back in Boston later this month as a film starring a pair of local A-list actors brings cameras to the North End.

The filming will prompt a temporary closure for the famous Bova’s Bakery, whose owner recently said he is “nervous but excited,” for a moment in the spotlight.

Bova’s hasn’t closed its doors for nearly a hundred years. That streak is about to come to an end though as owner Ralph Bova has agreed to close his around-the-clock bakery for five days from March 20 to March 25 to make way for stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

A new production company created by Damon and Affleck’s brother, Ben, is producing the movie, which is called “The Instigators.” The movie follows two crooks who go on the run with their therapist when a robbery goes wrong.

Bova said a police officer will come in for the scene at Bova’s Bakery and smash glass cases with a nightstick following the botched heist.

The glass, Bova said, is movie glass.

“Not mine,” he continued. “That would never happen.”

This isn’t the first time an Affleck brother has shot in the North End. Ben has filmed at least twice, once recording bank robbing chase scenes from “The Town” and, more recently, filming scenes from 2016’s “Live by Night.”

With this month’s bakery closure drawing near, Bova isn’t the only person with some mixed feelings about the tradeoff of shutting down his shop to be part of Hollywood history.

“I love Matt Damon and Casey Affleck and everything but we’re looking forward to them reopening afterwards,” movie fan and Bova’s customer Chris Baker said.

