Bow, NH police searching for armed home invasion suspects

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Bow, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help searching for three suspects accused of breaking into a home and assaulting the man who lives there.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion on Woodhill Hooksett Road around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday spoke with the victim, who said two men broke into his home and assaulted him before taking off in a white Chevy Malibu or Cobalt driven by another man, according to police.

The car was said to have Massachusetts license plates and a blue Bernie Sanders bumper sticker on the trunk.

The victim suffered only minor injuries.

Residents in the area were ordered to shelter in place while officers conducted their investigation and secured the scene.

Homeowners are asked to check their surveillance cameras for a vehicle matching the description and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Tyler Coady or Lt. Stacey Blanchette at (603) 223- 3950 or the Concord Regional Crimeline (603) 226-3100.

Concord Regional Crimeline offers cash rewards up to $1,000 to people who provide information that leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property, or the seizure of illegal drugs.

