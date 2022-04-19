BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Clayton S. Rose, president of Bowdoin College, is stepping down next year after completing the academic calendar, he announced Tuesday.

Rose, who has led the liberal arts college since 2015, told the Bowdoin community that “serving the college is the privilege of my professional life and being a part of the Bowdoin community is a joy.”

His announcement gives trustees 14 months to prepare for a change in leadership. Rose said he plans to step down at the end of the academic year, on June 30, 2023.

A search committee will be announced following the board’s spring meetings next month, officials said.

Rose spent the first 20 years of his career in finance, retiring from J.P. Morgan after running several global divisions. Prior to Bowdoin, Rose was a member of the faculty at Harvard Business School.

