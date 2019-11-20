WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WHDH) — An Illinois couple stranded on the side of an icy interstate last week is lucky to be alive after a box truck came barreling toward them.

A trooper had been assisting Peggy and Bud Vaught on Interstate 64 in Wayne County when the box truck began spinning out of control.

The trooper pulled Peggy into a ditch as the truck slammed into the couple’s car with Bud still inside.

“I mean they jerked her out of the way and I still don’t know how she wasn’t hurt but it hit me just flat out,” Bud said.

Bud suffered some internal injuries but says he’ll be OK.

The driver of the box truck was cited for driving too fast for conditions and failure to reduce speed.

