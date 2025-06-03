WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A startling scene in Wellesley on Washington Street by the high school Tuesday afternoon.

Police say an oncoming car appeared to have crossed the yellow line and clipped the back of a box truck, dislodging the metal liftgate then plowing into three different parked SUVs, including Cameron Walsh’s.

“I was outside in the field when I heard a ‘boom,’ I was like, ‘oh whatever,'” said Walsh. “Then about 30 minutes later, my mom texted me, she’s like, ‘I think someone hit your car,’ so then I ran over.”

Hannah Reynolds, a sophomore at the high school, called her mom and quickly ran over to the accident scene, only to find out her brand new Bronco was damaged.

“I was in Spanish class when I got a call from a friend saying, ‘Oh, I heard your car was hit by possibly a truck,'” said Reynolds.

“We just got this car, it’s brand new, and maybe we’ll be getting another one, I don’t know” said Tracie Reynolds, Hannah’s mom.

With debris all over the road, police say aside from the truck, five cars in all were damaged in the demolition.

As for the cause of the crash, police are still investigating. No one involved was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)