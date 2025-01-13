WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck crashed off the Massachusetts Pike in Weston Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 2:01 p.m., troopers responded to a ramp near Exit 123 on the eastbound side of the road for reports of a crash, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the box truck struck the guardrail and went off the roadway into a ditch. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed and the scene was cleared around 2:30 p.m., police said.

