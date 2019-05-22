WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A box trucked crashed into a vehicle carrying traffic cones in Wareham Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to Route 25 eastbound before 6 a.m. found the front-end of the box truck significantly damaged.

The driver of the truck was evaluated by Wareham EMS and signed a patient refusal form at the scene, according to Wareham fire.

No other injuries were reported.

The two vehicles involved have been cleared from the scene.

