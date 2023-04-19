NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck was left dangling over the edge of a concrete wall at a gas station in Norfolk after a crash Wednesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at Daley Service Center on Rockwood Road, local police and fire officials said in a joint statement.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 4 p.m., where the truck was seen alongside a car and a pickup truck that both also appeared to be involved.

A crane was in place and the truck had been pulled away from the wall moments later.

The scene was taped off. Debris were also visible on the gas station premises and on a nearby street.

Officials, citing an initial investigation, said the truck struck a traffic island before entering the gas station. Officials said the truck then hit a gas pump, two other vehicles and an aerial lift. The truck then crashed through a fence and came to a stop partially hanging over the edge of the wall, officials said.

Police and fire officials said the truck’s driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

