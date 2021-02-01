Box truck downs utility pole as snow storm slams Braintree

Credit: Braintree Police Dept.

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck lost control while driving down a slick Braintree roadway and slammed into a utility pole Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Messina Drive urged drivers to be safe as a major snowstorm rolled through New England.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, no power outages have been reported in the area at this time.

 

