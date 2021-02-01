Box truck downs utility pole as snow storm slams Braintree

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck lost control while driving down a slick Braintree roadway and slammed into a utility pole Monday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Messina Drive urged drivers to be safe as a major snowstorm rolled through New England.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, no power outages have been reported in the area at this time.

Messina Drive: Pole down. Box truck lost control on the slick roads. No injuries. Please drive carefully #Braintree #Noreaster2021 pic.twitter.com/yoZPfE9L3H — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) February 1, 2021

