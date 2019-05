STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a box truck escaped injury during a rollover crash in Stoughton early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 northbound around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived they found a box truck on its side and two other cars that were damaged.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash.

