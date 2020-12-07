MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck went up in flames on Interstate 93 northbound in Milton on Monday, causing traffic delays during the morning commute.

Firefighters responding to the area of exit 11 around 6:30 a.m. worked to put out the flames, revealing a badly torched truck cabin.

Multiple lanes were shut down as crews battled the fire but they have since been reopened.

No additional information has been made available.

