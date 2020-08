BOSTON (WHDH) - Monday morning commuters dealt with traffic delays after a box truck got stuck under the Silber Footbridge on Storrow Drive eastbound in Boston.

Traffic was backed up by about a half mile as crews worked to remove the vehicle.

The truck sustained significant damage.

No additional information has been released.

