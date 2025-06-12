HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck went off the road and into the woods in Haverhill Thursday.

SKY7-HD was over the scene Thursday afternoon on Seven Sister Road, where the truck could be seen in between two homes.

Crews were working to remove the truck. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

