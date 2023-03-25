QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rushed to extinguish a flaming box truck that burned near Quincy City Hall on Saturday.

The burning truck cast a huge plume of smoke across the area.

Crews cold be seen loading the charred out vehicle onto the back of a tow truck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

