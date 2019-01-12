Box truck hits commuter rail bridge in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck driver fell victim to a low clearance commuter rail bridge in Dedham Saturday.

The truck was too tall to fit underneath the East Street bridge, and its roof was ripped off, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

Crews are working to move the truck away from the low overpass, but police have closed the road while they work to clean up the mess.

Commuter rail service will also be suspended until the bridge can be inspected by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.