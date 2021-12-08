KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck driver fell victim to a low clearance commuter rail bridge in Kingston Wednesday.

The truck was too tall to fit underneath the Landing Road and the roof was heavily damaged, according to the fire department.

The MBTA came out to inspect the bridge and at this time, the MBTA has not said whether service was impacted.

No injuries were reported.

Landing Road was temporarily closed between Maple Street and Linden Street.

