Box truck hits commuter rail bridge in Westwood

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Another box truck fell victim to a notorious commuter rail bridge in Westwood Friday.

The truck was too tall to fit underneath the East Street bridge, and its roof was ripped off. There was also serious damage to the back of the truck.

Crews have moved the truck away from the low overpass, but police did have to close the road while they worked to clean up the mess.

This bridge has been a big problem in the past.

Several trucks have crashed trying to drive under it in recent years.

MBTA officials say the town has asked them to rebuild the bridge. The T will start accepting construction bids for the work next spring.

