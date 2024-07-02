SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck was involved in a crash before catching fire on I-195 in Seekonk Tuesday.

The box truck was engulfed in flames, with smoke pouring out of the vehicle on the westbound side of the highway.

The crash caused traffic delays in the area. Multiple lanes of I-195 West were temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon, according to MassDOT.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)