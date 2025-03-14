STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck rolled over on I-93 southbound in Stoneham Friday afternoon, shutting down multiple lanes, officials said.

The box truck crashed near Exit 25, according to MassDOT, and a number of other vehicles were also heavily damaged. Emergency crews were seen taking people into ambulances on stretchers.

All northbound lanes were closed, and three lanes were closed on the southbound side, snarling traffic.

No additional information was immediately available.

