CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck knocked down power lines and poles in a Canton neighborhood Thursday.

The crash happened on Washington Street near Sharon Street in the Cobb Corner neighborhood. Wires could be seen on top of the box truck, and crews were working to clean up the scene as of 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses described what happened right after the wires came down.

“The truck hit a telephone pole, the pole fell down, and then these wires all along here, because everybody that works at the Dunkin’ Donuts right there were still in there, so the police were like, ‘Everybody has to get out, because if these wires fall down, it’s not good. You could die, this, that, or the next thing,” said Jeffrey Cormier, who works in Canton.

At 4:30 p.m., there was a traffic detour in place, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)