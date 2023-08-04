BOSTON (WHDH) - A box truck got stuck on Boston’s Storrow Drive Thursday night after it struck the BU Bridge.

MassDOT shared a message on social media announcing the crash shortly after 10:30 p.m. The truck involved was traveling westbound at the time and was later seen with its roof peeled off after going under the bridge.

The right westbound lane of Storrow Drive was closed as crews cleaned up. .

Outside Boston, in Westboro, another truck struck an MBTA rail bridge over Route 30 earlier Thursday afternoon.

Route 30 in the area was limited to one lane due to the crash, which left the truck with visible damage.

“Expect delays,” the Westboro Fire Department warned in a social media post around 2 p.m.

