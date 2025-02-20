WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck rolled over in a multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Woburn Thursday morning, officials said.

At around 9:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to I-93 North near the Clover Leaf, according to the Woburn Fire Department. Firefighters found multiple vehicles with “heavy damage” and two people trapped in their cars, the department said.

Three people were taken to a local hospital, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The three right lanes on the northbound side were closed at Exit 28 due to the incident, MassDOT said in an X post, backing up traffic in the area.

The box truck was carrying produce when it flipped onto its side, partially crushing a minivan underneath, officials said. The crash remains under investigation.

Crews worked to lift a damaged car from the wreckage late Thursday morning.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

