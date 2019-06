BOSTON (WHDH) - A box truck crashed into the back of an MBTA bus in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 141 Dartmouth St. found the box truck with some front-end damage up against the back of an MBTA bus.

Boston police say one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

