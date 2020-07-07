CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck rolled over on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Tuesday morning, causing major traffic delays.

First responders arriving at the crash scene near exit 34 discovered that the driver was injured, according to state police. The extent of those injuries have not been released.

Crews lifted the truck upright and towed it away.

All lanes have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)