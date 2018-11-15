Box truck rolls over, blocks all lanes on NH highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A box truck traveling on a major highway in New Hamshire rolled over Thursday, blocking all travel lanes during the height of the morning commute, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash along Interstate 293 in Manchester near Exit 6 about 9 a.m. found a fully loaded truck blocking the southbound side of the highway, according to state police.

The driver, a native of Concord, told police that he was entering a left-hand curve when his truck began to tip onto its side. He was initially able to right the truck but then lost control and rolled over.

Two passengers in the truck suffered minor injuries, officials said. They were not taken to the hospital.

The highway was blocked for about two hours as crews worked to upright the truck.

An investigation found that the truck’s load was not evenly distributed.

