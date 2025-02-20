WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck and minivan were involved in a rollover crash on I-93 in Woburn Thursday morning.

The three right lanes on the northbound side were closed at Exit 28 due to the incident, MassDOT said in an X post, backing up traffic in the area.

The box truck was carrying produce when it flipped onto its side, officials said.

Crews worked to lift the damaged minivan from the wreckage.

The drivers’ conditions were not immediately known.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)