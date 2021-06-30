NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck rolled over and spilled furniture on a highway in Needham, snarling traffic during the morning commute on Wednesday.

The truck rolled over in a travel lane on Route 128 and many items that were inside the vehicle were dumped onto the highway.

Video from SKY7 HD showed crews working to move the furniture into the breakdown lane.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

