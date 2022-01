NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A box truck’s roof was ripped off when it struck a low-clearance bridge in Norwood on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Morse Street found pieces of the truck’s roof scattered in the roadway.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

The incident is under investigation.

A box truck appears to have just hit a low clearance bridge on Morse Street in Norwood.



Parts of the truck’s roof remain scattered next to the road. Police are on scene. @7News pic.twitter.com/t0G5mouSaP — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) January 14, 2022

