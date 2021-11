BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic stopped on Storrow Drive during rush hour Tuesday evening when a box truck got wedged under the Bowker overpass.

Police at the scene said there were no injuries but the driver was given a ticket.

The overheight truck was removed around 8:30 p.m. and all lanes are back open.

