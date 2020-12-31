Box truck roof destroyed after hitting Storrow Drive footbridge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver destroyed the roof of a box truck after hitting a footbridge on Storrow Drive in Boston on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Troopers responding to a truck stuck on Storrow Drive Westbound just before 3 p.m. found the driver had hit the Fairfield Street Foot Bridge, officials said.

The truck was removed approximately an hour later and all lanes were reopened, according to a post from the Massachusetts State Police Twitter page.

 

