EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - A box truck had its roof ripped off Wednesday morning after it struck the railroad bridge on Route 85 in Exeter, New Hampshire.

State police troopers were called to the scene on Newfields Road shortly before 8:20 a.m. for reports of the crash and said 38-year-old Jeff Spruill if Connecticut tried to pass under the bridge despite multiple signs warning of a height restriction.

As a result of the crash, the rail service was shut down for a short time until representatives of Amtrak were able to determine that the bridge was not damaged.

Spruill was not hurt and it is not clear if he is facing any charges.

No further details were released.

